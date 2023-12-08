KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Shell Malaysia plans to roll out a total of 150 Shell Cafe outlets around Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, by the end of 2024.

Shell Mobility Malaysia general manager Seow Lee Ming said the company plans to open 80 cafes by the end of this year and 70 in 2024.

“As our convenience retail experience evolves, we’re excited to announce the opening of 80 Shell Cafe sites by year-end.

“Looking ahead to 2024, we aim to expand even further,” she told reporters after launching the Shell Cafe in APW Bangsar today.

On the business expansion of Shell Cafe beyond its petrol stations, Seow said that while there is a plan, this will depend on customers’ needs before proceeding with the business expansion.

“Right now, we want to focus on opening Shell Cafe outlets in petrol stations first. We wouldn’t deny any possibility of opening cafes outside our petrol stations.

“Shell Café serves as a testament to Shell’s dedication in adapting to the dynamic preferences of its consumers,” she added. — Bernama

