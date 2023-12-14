KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― In the Malaysian fashion scene, veteran designer Gillian Hung is affectionately known as Mama G.

Her ready-to-wear brand MMG is therefore an ode to her nickname and also stands for Master Mind Gen.

According to Hung, MMG aims to provide consumers sporty daily attire, promoting a sense of high fashion.

“All of MMG designs are daily, fashionably modern and unisex, regardless of age and gender,” said Hung.

“With a collection that represents strength, youth and individuality, the brand signifies that you can be your own rock star,” she added.

Winning her first designing competition ― the Asean Young Designers’ Competition in Singapore ― at a very young age in 1989 marked the stepping stone in Hung’s career. She then led Isetan department store as its fashion and design director.

“I have been a fashion and merchandising consultant since 2001 after I left Isetan in the early 90s. I never wanted to design my own collection again since my career was escalating in China,” said Hung, explaining the genesis for MMG.

“Nevertheless, I've always followed global fashion trends to keep myself relevant. I’m always associated with the young generation and I love to keep learning about the new era.

“Therefore, my inspiration has always been to catch up with the new generation trend,” said Hung, adding that MMG collections are also represented by China agents.

MMG offers a variety of unisex fashion and is now available at Isetan of The Gardens Mall. — Picture courtesy of MMG

MMG comprises three segments: Unisex Streetwear, Hi-Street Denim and the blinged-out Luxury Rock. In general, MMG offers a variety of unisex fashion that serves as common ground between luxury streetwear and premium fashion.

“We are not just a clothing brand, it's more of a platform to gather different synergies and different age groups.

“The brand aims to unite family and friends,” added Hung.

To highlight that MMG is not just limited to runway models, Hung recently put together a fashion show celebrating inclusivity and diversity.

It was also in conjunction with her first pop-up store in Isetan KL after 23 years.

Among the fashion show participants was celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico. — Picture courtesy of MMG

Among the fashion show participants was celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico. “It was an honour for me to walk the runway for Gillian,” said Nico.

“As her good friend, it was my way to show support for her latest fashion endeavour,” added Nico, who is also the 'icon' (ambassador) of haircare brand Kevin Murphy.

MMG pop-up store is located at Isetan on second floor of The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley KL until December 28.

From December 30, MMG will be available at Eclipse on first floor of Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, KL.