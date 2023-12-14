KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― In what will surely be the last vehicle launch of the year, Honda Malaysia has finally pulled the covers off the all-new CR-V. This sixth-generation family SUV promises to offer increased space and practicality, as well as a lot more tech and a more premium outlook — plus greater efficiency thanks to a new hybrid variant.

Honda CR-V 2024 Malaysia pricing

The new CR-V will be available in four variants, including the petrol S, E and V trims, the last of which is only available with all-wheel drive. For the first time, the SUV is also being offered in hybrid form, this being the range-topping e:HEV RS, available in early 2024. Prices for the petrol variants are as follows:

• Honda CR-V 1.5T S – RM159,900

• Honda CR-V 1.5T E – RM169,900

• Honda CR-V 1.5T V AWD – RM181,900

For a limited time, Honda Malaysia is offering a special price of RM157,900 for the base S variant, applicable for the first 750 units in celebration of Honda’s 75th anniversary. These prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the usual five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five times free labour for servicing. The e:HEV RS also gets an eight-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty.

Honda CR-V 2024 power and efficiency

With the advent of the sixth-generation CR-V, Honda has finally ditched the base 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine, so all petrol variants are powered by the now-ubiquitous 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder. Outputs remain identical at 190hp and 243Nm of torque, but the company has tweaked the mill to improve throttle response and reduce noise. It continues to be paired with a CVT, with fuel consumption quoted at 7.0 litres per 100km (7.5 litres per 100km for the V AWD).

The e:HEV RS, on the other hand, is motivated by an electric motor that produces 181hp and a stout 335Nm, driving the front wheels. This is in turn juiced by a 146hp/190Nm 2.0-litre direct-injected petrol engine, which not only functions as a generator but can also drive the car at higher speeds (where it is most efficient) through a lock-up clutch. If all that sounds familiar to you, that’s because the whole shebang has been lifted straight from the Civic e:HEV RS. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.0 litres per 100km.

Built on a revised platform that also underpins the latest Civic, the CR-V benefits from a stiffer body shell and rear subframe, along with a lightweight aluminium front subframe and retuned dampers and steering to improve its ride and handling. The V’s all-wheel-drive system also now comes with variable torque distribution to make the car more agile. Increased noise insulation has also been fitted, working in concert with the improved active noise cancellation that features an additional mic and a dedicated speaker.

Larger with more mature styling

The new CR-V continues the size growth apparent in recent iterations, measuring 80mm longer and 10mm wider with a 40mm longer wheelbase. This is reflected on the outside, where the car offers greater road presence through the larger dimensions and the more mature styling. The more assertive front end design consisting of slimmer full-LED headlights (with sequential indicators) and a large grille with a hexagonal mesh.

Along the side, CR-V has a cleaner design than the outgoing model, with a straight shoulder line, subtle wheel arch flares and a less abrupt window line kink, although the trademark L-shaped taillights remain. As standard, the car sports black plastic body cladding and 17-inch silver alloy wheels; the E and V variants graduate to larger 18-inch rollers.

The e:HEV RS is set apart through the full body-coloured cladding and blacked-out details like the door handles, wing mirrors and wheels. There’s also a new active grille shutter that closes at higher speeds, improving aerodynamics.

Premium Civic-style interior, Bose speakers

Inside, the CR-V sports a more premium look and feel, borrowing plenty from the latest Civic. These include the full-width mesh-covered air-con vents, wide centre console and full-LED lighting — including the touch-sensitive reading lights. You also get a freestanding centre touchscreen that measures seven inches across as standard, along with a part-digital instrument cluster incorporating a seven-inch display. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and eight speakers are fitted across the board.

Moving up to the E variant nets you a larger nine-inch touchscreen, replete with wireless Apple CarPlay; it also adds a USB-C port at the front and a 15W Qi wireless charger. You’ll have to plump for the e:HEV RS model to get a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument display and, for the first time, a head-up display. Also new on this variant is the 12-speaker Bose sound system, another first for Honda Malaysia.

Elsewhere, the CR-V continues to set the benchmark in practicality, with up to nine litres of storage underneath the centre armrest, a sliding rear seat with eight levels recline and a massive 589 litres of boot space — up from 522 litres previously. You also get a new hands-free powered tailgate that automatically closes as you walk away, although this is reserved for the E variant and up. Improving visibility in our torrid rainstorms are the windscreen washer nozzles built into the wiper arms.

Standard on the S model are keyless entry with walk-away auto locking, remote engine start, fabric seats with manual adjustment, dual-zone automatic air con, rear air vents, dual rear USB-C ports and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The E adds front parking sensors, leather seats with power adjustment (now with driver’s side memory) and paddle shifters, while the V throws in a 360-degree camera system and ambient lighting.

Exclusive to the RS model are cornering lights, roof rails, “resonator” wheels that reduce road noise, a rear fog light and a smart key card from the Civic e:HEV RS. It’s also the only CR-V model to get a drive mode selector with Eco, Normal and Sport modes, the latter giving you a more responsive throttle and also a more aggressive “engine noise” piped in through the speakers.

Honda Sensing, 8 airbags come as standard

As with most Honda models nowadays, the CR-V comes with the full complement of Honda Sensing driver assists as standard. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with Low Speed Follow and lane centring assist for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, along with road departure mitigation, automatic high beam and a new front departure alert.

The carmaker’s LaneWatch camera is fitted to E variants and above, while the RS model additionally features adaptive high beam which can block off certain sections to avoid blinding other motorists. With the new dual knee airbags, the CR-V now features eight airbags as standard and has achieved a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. ― SoyaCincau