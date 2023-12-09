KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — To mark BYD‘s first anniversary in Malaysia, Sime Darby Motors has launched the BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition. Based on the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range model, the Limited Edition model gets 8 extra visual changes which include blacked-out body kits for a more aggressive appearance.

BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition Price

The BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition is officially priced at RM173,800 and it is limited to 500 units only. The Limited Edition electric SUV is offered only in two colour options – Boulder Grey and Ski White.

As a reference, the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range is priced at RM149,800, while the Extended Range is priced at RM167,800. So essentially, you’re paying RM6,000 more for the extra cosmetic upgrades.

The Anniversary Limited Edition adds on a front bumper lip, a rear diffuser, a side-step panel and also a rear spoiler. — SoyaCincau pic

What do you get with the BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition?

The Anniversary Limited Edition adds on a front bumper lip, a rear diffuser, a side-step panel and also a rear spoiler. It also provides additional blacked-out elements such as the “C-shaped” front bumper panels, black side mirror cover, “dechrome” window panel as well as a blacked-out C Pillar Panel.

The rest of the Atto 3 remains unchanged and there are no other changes for the interior. The Anniversary Limited Edition still rides on the same 18″ wheels wrapped with 215/55 Atlas Batman tyres.

You can check out the BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition at BYD’s 1st anniversary event at Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena which is happening until Sunday (10th December 2023) from 9am to 6pm. If you place a booking for an EV during the event, BYD is offering extra rebates of up to RM8,000 and a free wallbox charger. For those who can’t install a charger at home, you can opt for a service package or charging credits.

While you’re there, you can also check out the BYD Seal which is expected to launch in early 2024.

BYD Atto 3 Malaysia key specs

To recap on the specs, the BYD Atto 3 is a fully electric SUV that comes with a single motor powering the front wheels with 201hp and 310Nm of torque. 0-100km/h acceleration takes 7.3 seconds and it even comes with a built-in acceleration timer. In terms of size, it sits in between a Proton X50 and the Proton X70, and it gets a decent 440-litre boot.

The standard range model gets a 49.9kWh battery with a WLTP-rated range of 345km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the extended range model gets a bigger 60.5kWh battery with a longer WLTP-rated range of 420km. The extended range model supports DC fast charging up to 80kW and BYD claims you can charge from 0-80 per cent in 45 minutes.

However, for AC charging, the EV only comes with a single-phase 7kW onboard charger. Take would take over 9 hours to fully charge the extended-range model. As we’ve covered previously, you’ll need to find either a single-phase 7kW or a triple-phase 22kW AC charge point to get the maximum AC charging speed possible for the Atto 3.

In case you missed it, you can check out our review of the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range model below: — SoyaCincau