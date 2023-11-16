KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan has now been revealed to the world thanks to a regulatory filing in China. The new model is the tech giant’s first EV offering and is expected to be released into the market in February 2024.

Created by Xiaomi but manufactured by BAIC

Known more for its smartphones and smart devices, Xiaomi’s foray into EV began back in March 2021 when the company officially announced its new EV subsidiary. To kick things off, Xiaomi has prepared CNY10 billion (~RM6 billion) as the starting capital for its new EV division and has committed to invest USD10 billion (~RM46.7 billion) over 10 years to fuel its EV dream.

Fast forward to 2023, here comes the Xiaomi SU7 which will not be manufactured by the tech company itself though. Instead, Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) has been tasked by Xiaomi to mass-produce the new EV for the company.

Xiaomi SU7 variants, performance, battery

According to the filing, the SU7 will be available in three variants including the standard SU7 as well as the SU7 Pro and SU7 Max. That being said, the filing only listed two drivetrain options for the electric sedan.

One is the rear-wheel drive (RWD) option which has a 220kW (295hp) electric motor while there is also the all-wheel drive option with dual motor which has a total output of 495kW (664hp). The standard SU7 will come with the RWD setup as opposed to the Pro and Max variants which will feature AWD setup.

No range figures were mentioned so far but the base SU7 apparently has a top speed of 210km/h. The higher-end variants can eve go as high as 265km/h.

Similarly, there are two battery options as well. While their actual capacity was not revealed in the filing, the base SU7 will be fitted with a BYD lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack while the higher-end SU7 Pro and Max will be equipped with a ternary lithium battery pack that is sourced from CATL.

Xiaomi SU7 dimensions and other features

Dimension-wise, the SU7 is 4,997mm long, 1,963mm wide, and 1,455mm tall while it also has a 3,000mm wheelbase. In case you need a comparison, the Tesla Model 3 Highland is 4,720mm long, 2,089mm wide, and 1,441mm tall with 2,875mm wheelbase.

The SU7 also has a curb weight of between 1,980kg to 2,205kg, depending on the specific variant. Similarly, the new EV can be obtained with either 19- or 20-inch wheels as well as a LiDAR sensor and active rear wing.

There are still many details regarding the new Xiaomi SU7 that have yet to make their way into the limelight. It has been reported that production could start as early as next month, so expect more information about the new electric sedan to be revealed very soon. — SoyaCincau