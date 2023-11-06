KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Thanalatchmy Balakrishnan’s fondest memory of Deepavali is donning the pattu pavadai — a traditional South Indian outfit made from silk — on the big day.

The 39-year-old mother now carries on the tradition by dressing up her three daughters in pattu pavadai on Deepavali day.

Her family’s annual Deepavali ritual has also inspired her to sell pattu pavadai for kids at the Deepavali bazaar at Jalan Tengku Kelana, otherwise known as Klang Little India since 2016.

“Pattu pavadai was the first traditional costume that my parents dressed me in.

“So, I started this business to encourage more parents to do the same for their young girls,” she told Malay Mail, when met at her bazaar recently.

However, Thanalatchmy said the heavy downpours in the evening of late often hinder shoppers from thronging the bazaars, though she hopes for clearer skies ahead as Deepavali draws closer.

Giovannia Thanggayah, 32, sells homemade murukku and other traditional delicacies at Jalan Tengku Kelana with her husband.

Giovannia Thanggayah, 32, who sells homemade murukku and other traditional delicacies, too is hoping for brisk sales when last-minute shoppers flock to the bazaar this weekend.

Asked about her Deepavali preparations, she said: "Small traders like us only celebrate Deepavali after everyone else celebrates it.

"Until then, we have to continue working to make ends meet.”

Likewise, Ashwin Prasath, a 23-year-old florist, expects higher demand for flowers and garlands from Thursday as Hindus traditionally offer prayers to their ancestors a few days before Deepavali.

“With many vendors setting up floral shops this time, I’m happy as long as I can retain my regular customers and see some profit,” the fourth-generation florist said.

Meanwhile, homemade cookies vendor Anantan Nagaiah, 40, has added clothing and decorative lights into the list of Deepavali offerings at his bazaar this year.

Despite online shopping gaining traction, Anantan said some shoppers still prefer to visit physical outlets to see, experience and test products in person before buying them, especially for clothing items.

The Little India in Brickfields was also brimming with the festive spirit as early bird shoppers scoured the bazaars for the best deals.

Civil servant Chanderan Velautham, 57, from Raub, Pahang said he drove down to Brickfields with his wife to purchase some essentials for their family gathering on Deepavali before the crowd built up.

“There are more varieties in clothing and food items this year,” he said.

Early bird shoppers looking for the best deals at bazaars in Little India, Brickfields, before the crowd builds up.

Mohana Vilayudhan, 23, took the opportunity to buy sarees for her mother before heading back to her hometown in Pahang.

The final-year student at Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Kampus Bahasa Antarabangsa will be celebrating her first Deepavali in three years since she only returned from France last June.

“In France, we don’t get holidays for Deepavali. We even have to attend classes on that day.

“So, I really missed everything about the festival, from the oil baths to mum’s homemade snacks.”

Hindus celebrate Deepavali during the Hindu calendar month of Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November), which marks the day Lord Krishna defeated the demon king Narakasura.

Deepavali falls on November 12 this year.