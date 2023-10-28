KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Over 3.9 million Malaysian adults suffer from diabetes, according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey.

Even among Malaysian adults aged 18 and above, diabetes cases rose 18.3 percent in 2019.

In conjunction with World Diabetes Day, University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) will hold free screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity from November 6 to 9.

It will be open for all Malaysians, to raise awareness on early detection and treatment of diabetes.

The screenings are part of the UMMC Diabetes Care Unit (DCU) annual event that will be held at the UMMC Plaza Building.

The event will feature multiple interactive educational exhibitions and will be closed in a ceremony officiated by UMMC Director Prof Dr Nazirah binti Hasnan.

Last year, UMMC was able to screen over 700 Malaysians over four days successfully and is hoping to boost that number this year.

For more information, visit the DCU’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dcu.ummc/