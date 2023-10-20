KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Lingerie maker Triumph has announced the debut of its Signature Sheer collection, which is a full wardrobe of contemporary pieces that are comfortable yet elegant.

It is a new decorative everyday collection that is stylishly fashionable, made with essential sheer fabric to create an alluring silhouette while still being supportive.

These pieces are designed with Triumph’s signature monogram ‘T’ lace pattern, giving this range a modern, on trend look this season.

Triumph’s senior marketing manager for Malaysia and Singapore Natasha Mooy said that Signature Sheer is a new collection that celebrates style and sophistication, delicately designed to enhance femininity.

Advertisement

“It is part of our ongoing journey to celebrate the individuality of women by redefining confidence,” she said at a media launch yesterday.

“We understand that confidence is personal to the individual woman and does not follow any rules. As such, we have crafted a versatile collection that empowers women to embrace their confidence as they leave their mark.”

Two other collections, the Smooth Sensation and Smart Collection, were also unveiled.

Advertisement

The Signature Sheer collection has three bras, all curated to fit women’s needs.

The Signature Sheer wired padded bra is designed with Triumph’s signature wire light support for maximum comfort.

This bra is made from recycled materials, so it’s not only kind to the body but also to the environment. The side bone construction creates a structure and a defined shape to the figure.

The Signature Sheer wired bra is a visually minimising bra that enhances the natural breast shape. Specially designed discretion pads are built in to offer confidence, even when wearing tight-fitting tops.

Finally, the Signature Sheer non-wired deep V bra has a flattering infinity neckline. The smooth cups centralise and lift to create a natural-looking fuller bust.

All three of these bras come in shades of toasted almond, decadent chocolate and classic black.

Completing the Signature Sheer set are two matching underwear options, both designed to ensure a seamless panty line. The maxi is made from skin-friendly fabric that creates a tummy-smoothing effect.

Alternatively, the Signature Smooth hipster has a comfortable middle waist and a triangular leg shape.

The Signature Sheer hipster and bra. — Picture courtesy of Triumph

In addition, there’s the Signature Sheer corsage, which is a corset top designed to be flattering with boned corset seams that create a hourglass shape.

The Sheer corsage can be paired with the Signature Sheer long-sleeved top, a sheer top with asymmetrical modern lace patterns, complimented with a black high neckline and wristbands.

Both pieces are designed in classic black for a sophisticated and stylish look. The Triumph Signature Sheer collection starts at RM89.90.

View the full range here.