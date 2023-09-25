LONDON, Sept 25 — Boredom, stress, frustration or habit: snacking can be triggered by a variety of factors, but it often has a detrimental impact on body mass index and even certain metabolic diseases. But contrary to popular belief, these daytime or nocturnal cravings are not necessarily bad for your health, a new study suggests. It all depends on what snacks you choose and the time of day you consume them.

We’re snacking more and more, and at all hours of the day. Those were the findings from Mondelez International’s Fourth Annual State of Snacking conducted with the Harris Poll and published in January. According to that report, 64 per cent of consumers across 12 countries preferred to eat small meals throughout the day rather than fewer larger meals and there’s a rise in morning snacking (up 42 per cent) as well as a rise in afternoon snacking (up 22 per cent). So is that good or bad? A team of researchers from King’s College London has some insight on the matter

Health benefits?

Snacking can be bad — or good — for your health, depending on how it’s done. This is the finding of recent research involving 854 people from a study, the Zoe Predict programme, 95 per cent of whom said they regularly snacked. Published in the European Journal of Nutrition, the research shows that almost half of snackers (47 per cent) consume two snacks a day, while 29 per cent eat more than two. But the surprise is that snacking isn’t necessarily bad for your health. In fact, it may actually improve some aspects of it.

“Contrary to popular belief, the analysis showed that snacking is not unhealthy — as long as the snacks were healthy. People who ate high-quality snacks like nuts and fresh fruits frequently were more likely to have a healthy weight compared to those who don’t snack at all or those who snack on unhealthy foods. Analysis also showed good quality snacks can also result in better metabolic health and decreased hunger,” the press release on the study reads.

Minimise fat and sugar

But it’s important to be aware that the nature of the snack can change the situation, turning benefit into harm. The consequences can be even more serious, as the study shows that snacking can even cancel out the benefits of healthy meals. This is not an insignificant finding considering that cookies, cakes, pies, cereals and cheese are among the most commonly consumed snacks. The study also shows that over a quarter of participants (26 per cent) claimed to eat healthy meals—those consumed at traditional mealtimes—as well as snacks considered much less healthy, namely highly processed foods or sweetened products.

And therein lies the rub, since snacks of this type were associated with a higher body mass index (BMI) and higher visceral fat mass, as well as higher postmeal triglycerides levels, which are all associated with an increased risk of metabolic diseases such as stroke, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. An observation that becomes problematic considering that half of the panel are eating healthy meals, while snacking on fatty or sugary products, or vice versa, negating the positive efforts made at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Considering 95 per cent of us snack, and that nearly a quarter of our calories come from snacks, swapping unhealthy snacks such as cookies, crisps and cakes to healthy snacks like fruit and nuts is a really simple way to improve your health,” advised Dr Sarah Berry of King’s College London, who took part in the research.

Timing is also key

Another factor may prove decisive: the schedule at which we indulge in snacking. While the Mondelez survey showed that we people snack throughout the day, the new research demonstrates that snacks consumed after 9pm are “associated with poorer blood markers compared to all other snacking times.” Once again, this could be due to the nature of the snacks eaten in the evening — often in front of the TV — and richer in fats and sugars.

“This study contributes to the existing literature that food quality is the driving factor in positive health outcomes from food. Making sure we eat a balanced diet of fruit, vegetables, protein and legumes is the best way to improve your health,” concluded Dr Kate Bermingham, co-author of the work.

In its recommendations for a healthy diet, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that if you do snack, choose “fresh fruit and raw vegetables as snacks instead of sugary snacks.” — ETX Studio