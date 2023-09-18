KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — As a Malaysia Day treat, celebrity chef Datuk Chef Wan sold his premium curry puffs at only 60 cents.

Originally priced at RM6.90, the oven-baked curry puffs were a popular menu item for their golden crispy crust, savoury curried potatoes, and tender chicken pieces.

As many as over 1,000 Malaysians came out on Saturday (September 16) across six Cafe Chef Wan outlets from 3pm to try to get the premium curry puffs before the ‘special period’ ended.

Queues in some outlets were 150 people long, with customers patiently waiting over an hour.

In all cafes, the curry puffs sold out within 45 minutes.

“The number of people who turned up for our curry puffs were well beyond our expectations,” Chef Wan said.

“We made a lot more curry puff than usual for Malaysia Day but the amazing turnout truly caught us by surprise!”

“We would like to say a very big thank you to all who came and we appreciate you sharing the spirit of unity and pride for our country with us.”

He also apologised to those who weren’t able to get their curry puffs and promised more special deals like this in the future.