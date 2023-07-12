KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Grab offers a range of services that have made our lives more convenient, especially when we’re hungry or when we need a ride home.

One Sabah woman, however, found a new way to use Grab services: to wake up her husband and children.

Twitter user @ennietrando shared a story of how her friend used Grab while she was away from home. The friend had to rely on her husband to send her children to Sunday school.

Unfortunately, her husband was still asleep and after many failed attempts to call his phone, she had to call ‘Abang Grab’ for backup.

She hired a Grab rider and instructed him through text to ring the doorbell of her house to wake her family up.

In a series of chat screenshots, the Grab rider was confused at the woman’s request but he fulfilled it anyway and rang her house’s doorbell.

“Hold on yeah boss, this is the first time I’ve accepted a job to wake someone up,” the rider texted.

“It’s weird, I know. Sorry ah,” the woman replied.

According to @ennietrando, her friend’s young son answered the door and the Grab rider passed down the message.

“You (her son) must wake him (her husband) up or else you won’t be able to graduate Sunday school.”

Online users were tickled and wowed by the woman’s innovative use of Grab and her dedication to getting her kids to Sunday school at all costs.

User @ennietrando posted a follow-up Tweet that clarified her friend’s husband was not lazy but ‘just so happened’ to have slept in that day.