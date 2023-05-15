KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — What started as a hobby has turned into a lucrative side business three decades down the road for educator Jacky Chow.

Chow started learning Chinese rainbow calligraphy when he was posted to Hong Kong in the 90s following his graduation from a private college with a diploma in graphic design.

“Initially I learned it as a hobby but my passion for it grew as time passed by.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chow said he learned the art from a sifu (master of the craft) and continued to perfect the art upon his return to Malaysia.

Chinese rainbow calligraphy, Chow revealed, was an ancient calligraphy that dated back to more than 2,000 years in China.

Under the Han dynasty, everybody’s name was said to begin with picture writings.

Just as some English names that were derived from certain Greek meanings, Chinese rainbow calligraphers aim to portray an individual’s name through colourful skilled brush strokes in the most artistic and auspicious way.

Chow said when he first came back, the art helped him to put food on the table.

“I would make the paintings and put them for sale at tourist spots.”

This arrangement, however, hit a snag in the mid-90s when the number of tourist arrivals dropped due to the haze.

He then turned to teaching art to children with learning disabilities.

Today, besides being the general manager of kindergarten group My Kiddyland, Chow is also said to be Malaysia’s only rainbow calligrapher and has been invited by many corporations to showcase his art.

“Due to my work schedule as a general manager, I need to find time to practise my strokes and I use it to de-stress.”

He also takes orders to make Chinese rainbow calligraphies.

“Companies are also approaching me to attend their events where I am asked to draw for their guests.”

To draw Chinese rainbow calligraphy, Chow said a bamboo pen is used together with a mixture of colours.

“We will translate your name into its equivalent in Chinese words.”

Instead of painting the words in the classic Chinese way, the words are painted using a combination of auspicious symbols and strokes in an array of vibrant colours where the combination of strokes are drawn to resemble certain types of Chinese auspicious symbols.

Each symbol, Chow added, has its own unique meaning.

For example, dragon means power, phoenix means nobility and bird means happiness.

The symbols used in a name are very much influenced by the original Mandarin stroke patterns of a name, he explained.

Chow said all his pieces are one of a kind.

“None of it is alike.”

With age catching up, Chow hopes to get an apprentice so he could pass on his knowledge.

But be warned, the apprentice must be one that has a lot of patience.

“They must also be willing to spend time practising and perfecting their strokes.”

For collaborations, Chow can be contacted via his Facebook or Instagram pages.