A small triptych by Francis Bacon, entitled 'Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes,' will be sold in October at Sotheby’s, London. — Picture courtesy of Sothesby’s via ETX Studio

PARIS, Sept 16 — This autumn, the foundation of late businessman William S. Paley will be auctioning off a selection of its masterpieces on long-term loan to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Their sale at Sotheby’s could fetch some US$70 million (RM317.4 million), largely benefiting the museum.

William S. Paley bequeathed 81 paintings and sculptures to his namesake foundation, with the stipulation that they could be made available to MoMA after his death in 1990.

However, he had one condition: that the works should serve to support the evolution of the museum and its missions.

As such, MoMA has decided that some of the works in its care could be used to fund the museum’s digital media and technology initiatives, as well as new acquisitions

Around 30 of these masterpieces will go under the hammer as part of modern and contemporary art sales held by Sotheby’s in October and November in London and New York.

These include a small triptych by Francis Bacon, titled Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes. This could fetch at least £30 million (US$34.7 million) when it goes up for auction on October 14 in London.

A Cubist painting by Picasso, Guitare sur une table, will go under the hammer on November 14 in New York, along with Les Fraises, a still-life work by Pierre-Auguste Renoir dating from 1905. The former should fetch between US$20 and US$30 million, while the latter carries an estimate of US$3 to US$4 million.

Artworks by Miró, Rodin, Bonnard and Derain are all set to go up for auction at Sotheby’s. William C. Paley, the late collector’s son and vide-president of the foundation, said that the organisation had worked closely with MoMA’s curators to select the works that would be auctioned.

“I remember how my father loved the great artworks he collected, and which were an important part of my own experience growing up,” he said in a statement.

“It’s deeply satisfying that the Foundation is able to use this group of works from his collection to further support MoMA, to which he was so dedicated.”

Proceeds from the sale will help bolster MoMA’s endowment fund. This could be used to enhance the museum’s online content, YouTube channel and social networks, as well as to acquire digital artworks.

“We’re just beginning to dream,” MoMA director Glenn Lowry told the Wall Street Journal. — ETX Studio