Tinder users in Japan get to enjoy exclusive freebies and match boosters when they shop at SwipeMart. — Picture taken from site/ tinder.co.jp/seishun

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Online dating platform Tinder Japan is taking matchmaking to another level by introducing their own special convenience pop up store called SwipeMart.

Located at the buzzling street of Shibuya in Tokyo, the SwipeMart will be selling exclusive merchandise which includes their own special instant noodles, fried chicken, fruit sando as well as garments such as shorts, boxers and T-shirts with Tinder’s flame logo on it.

Although it seems like a normal convenience store, according to its official site, the merchandise they’re selling actually comes with something extra for fellow swipers — match boosters for all.

From their ‘Super Like’ potato chips to their ‘Boost’ ramen, Tinder users will receive an extra function along with their snacks that could boost up their profile matches and to top it off, these snacks are free for Tinder users.

The SwipeMart will also have a Swipe Booth where patrons can take their own profile photo at the booth.

Aside from that, the special pop-up convenience store which will be open to the public from September 16 to September 19 will have special live performances happening every night.

The live shows include performances by TikTok singer-songwriter Shimamo, rapper Elle Teresa as well as artist collective Tokyovitamin along with DJ group CYK.

The pop-up store will be operating from September 16 onwards. It is open for adults only and persons under the age of 18 are not permitted to enter.