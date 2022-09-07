Jason Grant has been removed from the role due to threats and abuse. — Picture via Facebook/ Spectrum FM Costa Almeria

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Scotland’s first period dignity male officer has been removed from his role following public backlash less than a month into the job.

Jason Grant’s hiring was scrapped by a group in Tayside after his appointment sparked a heated online debate, with critics including tennis legend Martina Navratilova, saying the job should have gone to a woman, BBC reported.

Grant’s role, according to the area’s period dignity working group, was discontinued due to “threats and abuse” to those involved.

He was appointed to work with the group to ensure the legal right to free period products in public places.

The role was described as the first of its kind in Scotland.

The working group’s spokesman said it was regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue.

“Support will continue to be provided to the colleagues and students who have been subjected to personal attack. Their safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance,” said the spokesman, adding that the group was now considering “alternative ways” of providing the “vital” services.

When appointed, Grant was expected to lead a regional campaign across schools, colleges and wider communities to raise awareness of the new law and ensure that Scottish government funding is allocated appropriately.

His duties would have included discussing issues around menopause.

The period dignity working group, which has representatives of Dundee and Angus College, Perth College, Angus Council and Dundee City Council, had said Grant was the strongest candidate for the job at the time of the appointment.

The role was funded by the Scottish government, which said it was not involved in making appointments to such posts.

At the time of his appointment, Grant said being a man would help him “break down barriers”.

“Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone,” he added.

He has, however, not responded to any of the criticism after his appointment.