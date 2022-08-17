Police were summoned to a California zoo after an inquisitive Capuchin monkey dialed the emergency hotline. — Picture via Facebook/ San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The police deals with their fair share of "monkey business" on a daily basis. A recent case proved to be true as police were dispatched to a California zoo after a resident monkey made an emergency call.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it received the 911 call on Saturday night (August 13) but the call got disconnected.

vDispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate," the law enforcer shared in a Facebook post.

“The address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles. No one there had placed the call. Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey's uncle?”

Investigations later revealed that the call was made by the zoo's monkey named Route the Capuchin.

“Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo's cell phone... which was in the zoo's golf cart... which is used to travel around the zoo's 40 acre (16 hectares) site.”

“We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” added the Facebook post.

It so happened that the combination of numbers pushed by Route directed the call to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.