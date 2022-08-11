Since 2015, the Slovenian capital has had one of the largest and most modern waste processing centers in Europe, thanks to which it can recycle almost all of its trash (98%). — Picture courtesy of Ljubljana / Shutterstock via ETX Studio

LJUBLJANA, Aug 11 — Are you looking for a last-minute vacation destination that’s a haven for ecotourism? Then Slovenia could be the place for you.

You might go there to enjoy its beautiful beaches, its mountainous landscapes, its lakes, or its famous thermal spas. But Slovenia also stands out for its environmental commitments. This Central European country, nestled between Italy and Croatia, promotes ecotourism, notably through its “Slovenia Green” label, awarded to destinations and establishments that have adopted sustainable tourism approaches. In 2016, its capital Ljubljana was crowned with the European Commission’s “Green Capital” award.

And it’s easy to see why Slovenians are keen to preserve their green heritage: Not far from 60 per cent of their country is covered by forest. In 2016, the government set up a management company and a fund specially dedicated to the protection of forests.

An example to follow for its zero-waste strategy

Slovenia also stands out for its forward-looking zero-waste policy. And here again, Ljubljana is being held up as a model. Since 2015, the Slovenian capital has had one of the largest and most modern waste processing centers in Europe, thanks to which it can recycle almost all of its waste (98%).

The city collects 60 per cent of its municipal waste separately and produces less than 150 kg of residual waste (neither composted nor recycled) per capita per year. “The city’s commitment by 2025 is to reach 78 per cent of separate collection and to reduce the amount of residual waste to 60 kg per year and per capita,” says the Zero Waste France organization.

Raising awareness starts in elementary school

A great deal of awareness-raising work is also carried out among the local population and tourists. Free events aimed at raising awareness of the impact of waste are frequently organised by municipalities.

But adults are not the only ones being made aware of the issue. As early as elementary school, Slovenian children are taught how to sort their waste correctly, in order to make them into the eco-responsible citizens of the future! — ETX Studio