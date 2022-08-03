A woman in the US is making nearly RM100,000 monthly from crocheting man's private parts. — Picture via Instagram/ littleladycrochets

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A Californian woman is making £18,000 (RM97,674) monthly from crocheting replicas of male private parts.

Madily Hernandez, 28, was inspired by a meme sent by a friend of a crocheted penis as a laugh, and decided to surprise her with her artistry, the Daily Star reported.

"It was the ugliest penis I have ever seen, yet I received hundreds of messages from people wanting to order one," she said.

Hernandez said she has since made many different designs, but one of the biggest is the 1.8m penis that can be viewed on her Instagram.

"That one took me days to make because it was so heavy. I actually had to take some days off because holding the heavy shaft put my shoulder out.”

The penis retails at £520 (RM2,822), with body pillows at £150 (RM814).

"I have an option for discreet packaging on the website, but most people want them wrapped shaped like a penis."

"I think it’s because most people give them as funny gifts so that’s why. But yeah, I get a lot of looks in the queue holding the packages.”