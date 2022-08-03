The Proton X50 was the most sold vehicle in Malaysia in July 2022. — Picture by Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, August 3 — The Proton X50 has grabbed the title of the best-selling car in Malaysia in July 2022.

With 4,763 registered in July, Proton has secured a high benchmark in SUV sales nationally, placing it as the most popular option in the competitive midrange SUV segment.

Proton has boosted production to speed up deliveries to meet the high demand of orders.

The national carmaker sold 11,477 units in July, resolving production volume issues from the previous month.

With overall sales at 71,601 units in 2022, the company has had a 19.7 per cent increase from sales figures in the same period during 2021.

Alongside 1,704 registered units for the Proton X70, the carmaker has retained sales leadership in the C-segment SUV market.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said he is immensely proud of the model being crowned as the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia.

“We are thankful for the support from our customers,” he said in a press release.

“This achievement and PROTON’s sales leadership in other segments shows our business plan is on the right track and repays the confidence placed in the brand by buyers, investors and other stakeholders.” He also said the company plans to continue its post-pandemic growth into double-digits whilst keeping the prices of its cars affordable for its customers.