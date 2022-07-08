LOS ANGELES, July 8 — While some of the tips and tricks found on TikTok may genuinely improve its users’ daily lives, others can be crazy, if not harmful to health. Such is the case of ‘SPF contouring,’ also called ‘sunscreen contouring,’ which involves switching your highlighter for sunscreen on certain parts of your face. A technique that is not without risk.

Summer vacations inevitably mean sunscreen. As this year’s getaways begin, creams, oils, lotions, sprays and other products to protect the skin from the damaging effects of UV rays are emerging as the new stars of social networks. And, like this time every year, the technique known as SPF contouring is also back, much to the dismay of health professionals. On TikTok, videos about this technique can score as many as several million views, reflecting users’ interest in a trick that can nevertheless be harmful for the skin.

An (almost) natural contouring effect

SPF contouring, or sunscreen contouring, is about creating tanning zones on the face to create a contouring effect and add radiance without having to use makeup, particularly bronzer and highlighter. More concretely, it’s about using a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or even less (or nothing) on the areas of the face you want to tan — and to which you usually apply a bronzer — and a higher level SPF on the areas that are supposed to be lighter — to which you usually apply a highlighter. The aim is to obtain these contrasting effects in a ‘natural’ way thanks to the sun.

Beyond even the hashtags that identify them, these videos are instantly recognisable since they feature users out in the sun with their faces slathered with large white stripes of sunscreen. That’s something that people usually try to avoid in the summer, by using much less visible (but equally effective) formulations. Take the user Eli Withrow, an early adopter of the technique, whose video has already been viewed more than 13 million times, and has garnered hundreds of positive comments.

Effortlessly chiselled abs

Initially intended for the face, the technique has been hijacked by some users of the Chinese social network, who have adopted — and adapted — it to highlight their abs. The method remains the same. It is about juggling between different SPFs to create colour contrasts, in order to highlight the coveted six-pack. We can only hope that SPF contouring won’t get tested out on other parts of the body...

Criticised by many health professionals, and even more so by dermatologists, the technique can be problematic if users do not apply any protection, or use protection that is unsuitable for the sun exposure conditions and their skin’s needs. In any case, it is important to follow health guidelines when it comes to using sun protection in order to enjoy your vacation safely. — ETX Studio