The DiskDrive system is easily attached to the rear wheel of a bike. — Picture courtesy of Skarper

LONDON, June 25 — British startup Skarper has developed an easily removable bicycle electrification system that weighs just three kilos.

It can therefore be carried comfortably in a backpack. This handy design can also help avoid it being stolen.

There are now many solutions offering cyclists the chance to bring power to a regular push-bike.

Increasingly compact and easy to install, these conversion kits often work out much cheaper than buying a new electric bike.

Skarper makes a particularly interesting model, because it is very simple to mount, but also to remove.

The idea is to be able to power up any traditional bike in a matter of seconds, and without making it too heavy.

Note that this initiative is supported by Scottish former Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

This system, called DiskDrive, takes the form of a large box that simply clips onto the bike.

To do this, you need to have previously installed a dedicated mounting system on the bike’s rear disc-brake.

Then, a few seconds are all it takes to attach the power unit to the rear wheel. The same goes for removing it.

And, as the whole thing weighs just over three kilos, it is easily transportable, in a backpack, for example.

In theory, the motor allows for speeds of up to 32 km/h, although in some countries, e-bikes are legally limited to 25 km/h.

Its integrated battery recharges in two and a half hours for an estimated range of 60 km. A quick charge of 30 minutes allows you to cover about 15 km.

Skarper’s DiskDrive is not due to be commercially available until 2023. It is expected to be priced from £1,000 (about RM5,398), or around US$1,230. — ETX Studio