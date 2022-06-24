The fifth generation of the cellular network is set to revolutionise internet connectivity. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The fifth generation of cellular network, known as 5G, is finally in Malaysia.

Coverage is deployed in parts of Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. By end-June, coverage will extend to parts of Penang and Perak, with Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak to follow by end-Q3 2022.

Further, there are currently more than 80 5G-enabled devices available for purchase in Malaysia.

To better understand the new generation cellular network and its benefits, here’s what you can expect from 5G once it makes it fully available in Malaysia.

Why do we need 5G?

The 2000s saw the development of the 3G network, while 4G paved the way for the widespread smartphone market in the last decade.

The arrival of 4G in Malaysia in 2009 brought smart mobile devices into the mainstream, allowing for seamless mobile web surfing, downloading music and streaming videos. From online banking to high definition streaming as well as high-performance mobile gaming, 4G made our everyday smartphone usage a breeze.

It is now the time again for a technological leap with 5G to enhance lives and pave the way for new innovations. With users consuming more data than ever, there is a need for the telecommunications infrastructure to keep up with demand.

Once the 5G infrastructure in Malaysia matures, it will take on this growing demand for the long term, as well as provide a significant performance boost in terms of more reliable connectivity and bandwidth speed, with Gigabit speeds made possible on a fully fleshed out 5G network.

It is estimated that 5G can reach up to 10 gigabytes per second which will be 100 times faster than 4G. — SoyaCincau pic

Speed

One of the most prominent differences between 4G and 5G is speed.

This is good news for gamers, as 5G will allow for blazing-fast connectivity, allowing them to play online games with relatively heavy performance requirements on their mobile devices.

5G connectivity can potentially change the gaming industry.

Currently, avid gamers require a mobile device to play relatively simplistic games. But for more resource-intensive, big-budget video game titles, gamers will need to purchase potentially expensive gaming PCs or consoles.

5G connectivity could, however, be the catalyst to enable cloud gaming in Malaysia, removing the need to purchase expensive hardware altogether.

Imagine being able to "stream” your favourite game title - audio, video and processing power - straight from a web browser. What’s more, once the hardware barrier is removed, gamers will be able to play these games straight from a web browser, right on their mobile devices.

Lower latency

4G networks typically offer latency of approximately 50 milliseconds, while 5G networks are expected to be in the single digits. These drastically lower latencies - or lag - will eventually enable technologies such as self-driving vehicles, where automated, split-second decision-making capabilities are crucial.

The 5G rollout is set to shape the future of every industry by transforming the way machines interact and function. — AFP pic

More connectivity than ever

Greater speed means greater connectivity when it comes to 5G.

5G mobile broadband will be able to support up to a million connected devices per square kilometre.

This will be a revolutionary enhancement for industrial plants with thousands of connected devices sending and receiving information in real-time.

It also allows smart cities, autonomous cars and high-tech commercial complexes to operate seamlessly.

The improved broadband bandwidth means 5G will carry a lot more data and transfer it much quicker than 4G.

In fact, the implementation of 5G goes far beyond speed and connectivity improvements.

We are at the start of a 5G-powered technological revolution.

The 5G rollout across the world is set to shape the future of every industry by transforming the way machines interact and function.

From home devices to manufacturing facilities with thousands of high-tech machinery, 5G is set to lay the foundation for all things connected.