Actor Amber Heard testifies during the Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US May 26, 2022. ― Michael Reynolds/Pool via Reuters

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — A Florida-based sex toy maker has drawn flak for promoting a dildo, shaped like a liquor bottle, alluding to the recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

The company, Twisted Fantasies, yesterday posted an image of the product on Twitter with the caption: “Reach a new Depp-th with the new Amber’s Mark Liquor Bottle Dildo”.

The post also included hashtags such as #justiceforjohnnydepp and #justiceforjohnny.

On the company’s website, the description for the product begins with: “Obsessed with the trial and worried what you’ll do with yourself now that it’s over?”

Actor Johnny Deep and his ex-wife Amber Heard were parties to a high-profile defamation trial which concluded on June 1.

Depp had sued Heard for an 2018 opinion piece she wrote alleging him of being abusive; Heard then filed a countersuit.

The trial’s jury found that Depp had been defamed, while Heard had also been defamed by Depp’s then lawyer.

During the trial, Heard delivered graphic testimony alleging that Depp had sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Twitter users were overwhelmingly angered by Twisted Fantasies’ attempt at riding on the publicity generated by the case.

“It’s a spit in the face of anyone who has survived domestic abuse, and linking this to anything sexually related (as a joke or not) is foul,” said one user.

“Imagine the number of people this had to go through for it to become an actual product that is being promoted on social media,” said another.

Responding to the criticism, the company said the dildo was a “tongue-in-cheek” way to support Depp and “anyone who is fighting against their abuser”.

This statement has not gone over well on social media either, with even more people saying the company was profiting off sexual abuse and trauma.

“I can’t imagine a single person involved in that whole thing would view this as support, much less any other victims of abuse,” said one Twitter user.