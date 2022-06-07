PARIS, June 7 — Toyota and its subsidiary Woven Planet have developed a prototype of a removable hydrogen cartridge, intended to power the vehicles and homes of the future with clean energy, based on individual needs.

Currently in the prototype stage, this portable hydrogen cartridge is intended to provide a clean energy source wherever people need it most. Through this system, the idea is to optimise the distribution and transportation of hydrogen on a daily basis, for use both inside and outside the home, whether to power household appliances or cars and motorcycles.

This type of infrastructure could also meet the energy needs of remote areas or be deployed in the event of natural disasters. The next step for Toyota will be to validate this concept through real-life testing in Japan.

The prototype is 40 cm long and 18 cm in diameter and weighs about 5 kg. Several sizes of cartridge could potentially be created to suit different cases of daily use. For example, a single hydrogen cartridge could generate enough electricity to run a microwave oven for more than three hours, Toyota states.

Hydrogen has considerable advantages, starting with the fact that its use does not generate any CO2 emissions. It is even called green hydrogen when it is produced using renewable energy sources.

Find out more about Toyota’s hydrogen cartridges in this video:

— ETX Studio