'The Sound of Music Malaysia' is holding an open casting call for 18 children aged 6 to 14 to play the famous Von Trapp children. — Photo courtesy of Base Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A lucky group of Malaysian children will get the chance to play the famous Von Trapp children in the iconic musical, The Sound of Music.

To be staged in December, the open casting call is for all six roles of the children.

The Sound of Music is one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Show Album.

The 1965 film adaptation starring Dame Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer won five Academy Awards including for Best Picture.

The musical will be directed by three-time Tony award-winner and broadway veteran, Jack O’Brian and produced by Broadway International Group.

Eighteen children selected will be separated into three separate casts, with each child expected to be skilled in acting, dancing and singing.

Auditions will be held at the Grand Hall in the Dominicus Art Venue at Wangsa Maju on June 28 and 29 for the roles.

The Sound of Music is the uplifting true story of Maria, an optimistic governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by reintroducing them to music.

Set during the outbreak of World War II, the family is forced to escape war across the Austrian mountains.

"It is huge for Malaysia to be having its first international musical after a two-and-a-half years hiatus because of the pandemic,” said Base Entertainment Chairman Datuk Jared Lim.

Lim said the collaboration between local and broadway talent will take the Malaysian live arts to another level.

Broadway International executive producers Simone Garett and Marc Routh said they have been excited to bring the musical to Kuala Lumpur for years.

To audition for The Sound of Music, apply here.