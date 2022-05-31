A Myvi made entirely built from Lego bricks showcased in Publika has gone viral on social media. — Screencapture via Instagram from @bryks.art

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Building models using bricks can be a fun pastime for the kids, but for some people, it is a full-time job.

This is the case for Nadzmi, who is a professional model builder and his wife, Aqilah Saffa Amran proudly tweeted about her husband's artwork over the weekend.

It was a a life-size ‘MyBi’ car based on the Perodua Myvi Extreme 1.5 that was on display at a showcase in Publika that Nadzmi and his team built.

Makcik time raya : Husband kerja apa?Me : Dia tak kerja, main lego jeMy husband - literally gets paid for playing lego 5 days a week pic.twitter.com/FNXZzZkw6u May 26, 2022

He initially told his wife that he was just building models in a toy factory.

"When I got the job, it brought back memories of playing bricks with my Dad,” Nadzmi told Malay Mail.

"I'm really enjoying my life right now.”

Many social users were also equally intrigued with his job.

"Do his feet always hurt?” user @Enchefarhan asked if stepping on the sharp bricks was a work hazard.

"His feet don’t hurt because he wears shoes to work,” Aqilah responded.

"But his trouser pockets are always filled with Lego.”

Tapak kaki dia selalu sakit x? — Enche' Farhan (@EncheFarhan) May 27, 2022

User @atyaqilah was in full support of Aqilah’s husband’s career choice.

yeah, totally my answer to the makciks. Congrats to our husband & their team — NAA (@atyaqilah) May 27, 2022

In his own Twitter thread, Nadzmi was thankful that her father-in-law accepted his day job when they first met.

"Back when I first met her father, I had no idea what to tell him about my job,” Nadzmi said.

"Thankfully, my father-in-law was accepting.”

Finally boleh tnjuk bini buat apa selama ni. Sebarkan gais seperti fitnah. Nak join roger2. https://t.co/9cRxdITm3d — Nadzmi (@NadzmiS) May 26, 2022

Finding out about the showcase, Nadzmi’s family accepts his job, so long as it stacks the cash.

With a baby on the way, Nadzmi is excited for his child to also pick up his father's passion for brick building.

"It helps with children's motor skills and creativity."

Nadzmi works for the art collective Bryks.Art, a collective of Lego enthusiasts founded in 2018 to create ‘Brick Art masterpieces’.

The ‘MyBi’ build took a team of 15 builders two months to complete using over one million bricks.

This marks the first of Bryks.Art’s showcases, the collective plans to unveil much more impressive brick builds in the future.