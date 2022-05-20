Ting (second left) exchanging the memorandum of understanding with Wan Munadi (second right). With them are (from left) Hashimoto, Maznah and Aminudin. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Electronics Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Sharp Electronics Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yayasan Guru Malaysia Berhad (YGMB) that sees the company supporting teachers embrace digital classroom learning through its Smart Classroom Solution training programmes.

The MoU was signed by YGMB chief executive officer Datuk Wan Munadi Wan Mamat, and Sharp Malaysia managing director Ting Yang Chung.

It was witnessed by senior executive managing officer and head of Asia business of Sharp Corporation Japan Yoshihiro Hashimoto, and YGMB chairman Aminudin Adam.

Education Ministry’s educational resources and technology division director Maznah Abu Bakar also attended the ceremony.

Ting said Sharp Malaysia strives to leverage its advanced technology and continue to work with YGMB to enable digital classroom learning for students and teachers nationwide.

“We are collaborating with YGMB to implement Smart Classroom Solution training programmes that aim to nurture and prepare national school teachers for a more enhanced teaching and learning process,” he said in a statement.

Sharp’s Smart Classroom Solution enables interactive and better online teaching as well as hybrid learning among teachers and students.

The training programme will guide teachers on how to use Sharp’s interactive whiteboard (papan pintar) effectively when engaging with students.

This will also empower teachers to adopt new digital classroom solutions at national schools.

“We believe that we are able to elevate the standard of teaching by equipping teachers with the knowledge and training that will help them to embrace the 21st century classroom teaching — a seamless, innovative and resourceful teaching,” Ting added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wan Munadi said that YGMB believes the quality of teaching would be greatly enhanced through Sharp’s training programmes as it helps cultivate digital teaching skills among teachers.

“Sharp’s support towards Malaysia’s education system would make it possible for schools throughout the whole nation to be improved and at elevated standards.”

“We look forward to more alliances to achieve transformation and support education reform,” he said.

Hashimoto said he sees a significant transformation needed in the education sector, and educators expect smart solutions to support online teaching and hybrid learning.

“In these unprecedented times, the importance of digital transformation in the educational environment has become an urgent matter in most schools.”

“By leveraging the latest technology and innovating smart solutions, students will be allowed to learn in different ways and widen their horizons beyond a traditional classroom.”

“We believe that it is our social responsibility to collaborate with educators to ensure our children remain in an effective learning environment while no child is left behind,” he added.

As part of the contribution, Sharp Malaysia also aims to encourage teachers to develop innovative and engaging materials to be shared among the teaching communities.

Sharp Malaysia and YGMB will continue the initiatives to empower teachers to enhance their digital skills and cultivate high-quality teaching materials from them.

For a start, Sharp Malaysia is providing the Smart Classroom Solution at SMK Dato’ Perdana in Bachok, Kelantan to support flexible hybrid learning, bringing lessons to life and enabling students to upskill their digital learning experiences.