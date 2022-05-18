Viral video of men burning fireworks for ‘birthday boy Mustafa’ near Setia Alam toll plaza result in their arrest

A group of sharply dressed men was seen burning fireworks by the roadside of Setia Alam’s toll plaza. — Screen capture via Facebook/ Traffic Info Crew

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A group of five smartly-dressed men have been nabbed by police after a video of them burning fireworks by the roadside of Setia Alam’s toll plaza went viral.

The short clip, which was initially uploaded on TikTok, features a man clad in a blueish tuxedo while being surrounded by his peers, who all wore white shirts.

The group of men can be seen gathering by the highway’s roadside having a blast — enjoying the fireworks spectacle with pumped up music playing in the background of the video.

Some of them can also be seen greeting the gentleman in blue who’s later believed to be called Mustafa.

The 20-second clip which was shared last Saturday has been circulating online.

According to a statement released by the Shah Alam District’s police chief, Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, via their Facebook, the arrest was made following a complaint made by the Setia Alam police chief who came across the viral video on TikTok.

The press statement also revealed that the gathering and fireworks display turned out to be a birthday celebration meant for dear ‘Mustafa’.

“As of now, a total of five men, aged from 30 to 42 years old, have been taken into custody to assist with the investigation.

“Those arrested will be remanded on May 18 for further investigations,” Iqbal wrote in the statement.

The case is being investigated under the Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.