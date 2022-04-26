London woman marries pet cat to avoid landlord from forcing her to remove the animal (VIDEO)

A woman in London decided to marry her pet cat so that she would not be forced to rehome them. — Screen capture from YouTube/ SWNS

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A 49-year-old single mother of two married her pet cat in a civil ceremony recently to stop her landlord from forcing her to get rid of the feline in the future.

Deborah Hodge said she had been forced to rehome three animals in the past as landlords disallowed pets inside their homes.

To prevent a similar fate from befalling her five-year-old black and white cat India, the former life coach decided to tie the knot with her pet, The Mirror reported.

The pair tied the knot in a ceremony last week with Hodge decked out in a tuxedo and India draped in gold lamé.

The ceremony was conducted by a friend who is legally ordained whilst Hodge’s friends watched on from a park in south-east London and India meowed her way through the vows.

Hodge hopes that now they are married, her landlord will see just how important it is that the pair stay together.

“I had nothing to lose and everything to gain so I married my cat! I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart.”

“I set out my intention that I would never be separated from the animal I adore. I cannot be without India. She is truly a sensation, she is so friendly and amazing,” Hodge reportedly said, adding India was fundamentally the most important thing in her life after her children.

By marrying India, Hodge wants future landlords to know that they come as a package and they cannot be separated under any circumstances.

“I refuse to be parted with her. I would rather live on the streets than be without her.” Hodge said, adding that while living in her previous home, she was forced to give up her two huskies Siri and Starshine, after her landlord threatened her with eviction.

She was also forced to give up another cat Jamal when she moved into the current home five years ago.

“It absolutely broke my heart. Your pets become part of your family and it was just absolutely devastating having to say goodbye to them.”

After letting Jamal go, Deborah begged her landlord to let her have another pet and her landlord eventually relented.