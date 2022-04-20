Forget Greece or Corsica, Europe’s best beach is found in...

Bolonia Beach, located between Cadiz and Gibraltar, is considered one of the most beautiful in Europe. — ETX Studio pic

PARIS, April 20 — Corsica, Sardinia and Greece are often recommended as hotspots for snapping the most beautiful Instagram-worthy beach photos in Europe, and rightly so. However, according to international travellers, the European beach that is a real feast for the eyes is located in Portugal, in the archipelago of Madeira, to be precise.

After the TripAdvisor website recently unveiled its list of the most beautiful beaches in the world — notably highlighting the stunning blue shades of Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos Islands — the European tourism promotion organisation Best European Destinations is on the case to prove that there’s no shortage of blissful beaches on the Old Continent. And top of the list comes a beach in the Madeira Islands.

In the far northeast of the archipelago, the golden sandy beach of Porto Santo was voted the most beautiful beach in Europe by nearly 13,000 international travellers. This sandy beach is known to visitors for its waters, which are said to have therapeutic properties. The good news is that the destination has a nearby airport, which makes it easy to reach the beach without having to go through the capital, Funchal.

Proof that the Portuguese archipelago is a true vacation hotspot, a second beach offers an additional highlight in the destination. Travellers also recognised the beauty of Madeira’s Seixal Beach, for its incredible panorama of black volcanic sand and cliffs jutting into the Atlantic Ocean.

This selection, drawn up based on the preferences of travelers from all over the world, offers other surprises, including the presence of a Polish beach. While the destination is usually associated with city breaks, the top 10 reveals that Poland can also be a spot for a seaside stay, thanks to the Hel peninsula, located in the north, on the Baltic Sea. Hel Beach, in 10th place, can be reached by flying to Gdansk, where a huge 35 km long strip of sand awaits.

Of course, some of Europe’s best known beauty spots have not been overlooked, such as the superb Cala Goloritze in Sardinia, the pink beach of Elafonissi in Crete and Santa Giulia beach in Corsica

European Best Destinations’ top 10 most beautiful beaches in Europe:

1. Porto Santo Golden Beach, Madeira Islands, Portugal

2. Bolonia Beach, Cadiz, Spain

3. Seixal Beach, Madeira Islands, Portugal

4. Cala Goloritze, Sardinia, Italy

5. Mitjaneta Beach, Menorca, Spain

6. Monolia Beach, Lichadonisia Island, Greece

7. Baia delle Zagare, Vieste, Apulia, Italy

8. Elafonissi Island, Crete, Greece

9. Santa Giulia Beach, Corsica, France

10. Hel Beach, Poland — ETX Studio