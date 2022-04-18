Florida man sets Guinness World Record by watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 times (VIDEO)

Marvel fan Ramiro Alanis sets Guinness World Record by watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 times. — Picture from Twitter/agalanis17

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A determined Marvel fan from Florida in the United States watched Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly 300 times to set a new world record.

Ramiro Alanis reclaimed his Guinness World Record (Guinness) for the most cinema productions attended by the same film after watching the Marvel film 292 times between December 16, 2021 and March 15, 2022.

According to Guinness, the record was set for a total runtime of 720 hours or 30 days.

Alanis previously achieved the same title in 2019 with 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame.

The record, however, was broken in 2021 by Arnaud Klein after watching Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

To claim back the record, Alanis had to watch the film independently of any other activity, without looking at his phone, taking a nap or even going for toilet breaks whilst the movie was running.

He also had to watch the film to completion each time, including all of the credits in order for each viewing to be successfully counted towards the record total.

A statement was also taken from a theatre attendant after each viewing to ensure Alanis was watching the film throughout.

The Marvel fan and world record holder watched back-to-back screenings of Spider-Man: No Way Home for three months until cinemas stopped showing it.

For the first few weeks of the screening, Alanis clocked in a total runtime of 12 hours 20 minutes every day.