Video of Shah Alam man insisting Grab rider breaks fast with him, gives duit Raya goes viral on TikTok (VIDEO)

Muhd Fareast inviting the Grab rider into his home to break fast with him (left) while the rider gets emotional upon receiving the duit Raya. — Picture via TikTok/ acak_east

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A man’s TikTok video of him breaking fast with a Grab rider has gone viral, earning praise from viewers for embodying the spirit of Ramadan.

The video shows content creator Muhd Fareast receiving his food delivery at his home in Shah Alam and inviting the Grab rider to break fast with him

The rider shyly declines at first, but he is cajoled into coming in just as the call to prayer is heard in the background.

After eating together, Muhd Fareast secretly slips a thank-you note and some cash to the driver as a show of appreciation.

Upon discovering the note, the rider breaks down in tears, and the video ends with both men in a heart-warming embrace.

The video has since racked up over two million views, with many commenters expressing their own teary-eyed reactions.

The clip even caught the attention of Grab itself, and the company sent Muhd Fareast a complimentary box of doughnuts.

“In this endemic phase, everyone is working hard at making a living to support themselves and their loved ones,” Muhd Fareast told Malay Mail.

“So I hope that my video can inspire others to spread kindness amongst each other regardless of race, especially towards riders — and remember, ‘help’ can be extended in many forms and not just in ringgit.”