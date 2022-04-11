Taiwanese man wanted for robbery and drug offences arrested after police hears loud phone conversation

Police ran a check on the 34-year-old after they were attracted by his loud conversation on the phone. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — A Taiwanese man wanted for robbery and drug offences has been arrested after he attracted the attention of policemen with his loud conversations on the phone.

Police were at Kaohisung’s Hunei District to investigate another case when they stumbled upon the man, identified by his surname Ku, chatting on his phone, Taiwan News reported.

After running a check, police found the 34-year-old was wanted by the Nantou District Prosecutors Office for drug and robbery offences in February and March respectively.

Despite confirming his identity, police did not pounce on Ku immediately due to his size fearing that a physical altercation could endanger the public.

Ku is said to be about 180 centimeters in height and weighs some 110 kilogrammes.

Instead, police followed him to a lottery shop in Hunei District and waited for him to finish purchasing lottery tickets before apprehending him.

As soon as Ku left the shop, they shouted his name and forced him to lie face down on the ground, and arrested him.