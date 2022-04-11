From anchovies to strawberries, Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan now adds bean sprouts to his fried rice (VIDEO)

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s fried rice added with bean sprouts drew mixed response from social media users. — Screen capture via Twitter/ @ahmadmaslan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is back with his latest addition to his personal approach to fried rice — bean sprouts.

In a post shared via social media, the Umno secretary-general said it was his turn to prepare dinner for buka puasa.

Ahmad said he used Arabic and white rice for his creation, fried with fish cooked in sambal, chicken rendang, bean sprouts, mustard, cabbage, seasoning, salt and palm oil.

#NGAM #NasiGoreng Ahmad Maslan utk berbuka puasa #Ramadan ini



Nasi Arab + Nasi Putih digoreng dgn cebisan ikan masak sambal, ayam masak rendang dipotong kecil, taugeh, sawi, kobis, perisa, garam, minyak sawit. Utk buka puasa seisi keluarga.



Syukur Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/8oBZk5lso3 — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) April 5, 2022

Response from Twitter users towards Ahmad’s fried rice was mixed.

@Shah63525853 said Ahmad’s effort was worth emulating.

“This should be called clearing the refrigerator fried rice. Whatever that is in it, just include it in the rice.

“No need to be wasteful throwing everything away.”

Nie namanya nasi goreng kosongkan peti ais .

Apa saja baki makanan yg ada masukkan je .

Tak perlu buang .. Tidak membazir.

Patut d contohi... — newnametoday (@Shah63525853) April 11, 2022

@ashraffzx said it was his first time seeing fried rice cooked using bean sprouts.

Mantabb. First time tgk nasi goreng letak taugeh — AEX (@ashraffzx) April 5, 2022

@alep_yahya meanwhile said this was against food law.

Melawan hukum makanan ni — Amirul (@alep_yahya) April 10, 2022

Ahmad’s fried rice became a social media topic after he became known for preparing fried rice from items bought at areas facing by-elections.

In 2019, Ahmad shared that he cooked fried rice with strawberries he bought during the constituency’s parliamentary by-election while the following year, he prepared fried rice with anchovies he bought during the Kimanis by-election.