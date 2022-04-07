Now art fairs are branching out into livestream shopping

Art Düsseldorf has hired several guides to allow overseas collectors to browse the fair's stands without having to travel. — Picture courtesy of Art Düsseldorf via ETX Studio

BERLIN, April 7 — For the past two years, art fairs have been affected by various travel restrictions preventing collectors from getting around. Some, like Art Düsseldorf, are reinventing their operations by offering remote buyers the opportunity to explore the fair’s different stands and make purchases without having to travel to the German city.

Visitors to the forthcoming edition of Art Düsseldorf are likely to come across many people brandishing smartphones. And they won’t all be influencers. The organisers of the art event have hired several guides to allow overseas collectors to take in the fair’s booths without having to cross any borders.

These interactive guided tours will give remote buyers the opportunity to connect with the 85 galleries taking part in this year’s fair, all in just a few clicks. Users will be able to ask for additional information about the works on display in a casual atmosphere, reminiscent of the “physical” fair. This personalised service will be offered in German and English to better meet the needs of overseas collectors, particularly those in America and Asia, who make up the bulk of the market.

This initiative differs from the “Online Viewing Rooms” launched by Art Basel Hong Kong at the beginning of the pandemic, and since adopted by many other art events such as FIAC and Frieze. Here, it’s not about virtual stands where internet users can scroll through photos of artworks offered by selected galleries. Rather, it is about encounters and interactions, says Walter Gehlen, director of Art Düsseldorf. “I am convinced that personal communication and exchange are essential when it comes to art. With the intelligent use of digital tools, we connect collectors worldwide with Art Düsseldorf, serve individual wishes, and promote personal dialogue,” he said in a statement.

We’ll have to wait until April 8, the opening day of the Art Düsseldorf fair, to find out if this new format proves a hit with buyers. Collectors around the world will have the chance to preview the works offered for sale during this fourth edition of the fair, the day before it opens. An online platform has been launched to allow them to make their purchases and to contact participating galleries by means of a messaging system. They will also be able to book 30-minute virtual and themed tours, which will be held during the fair’s opening hours.

The Art Düsseldorf fair runs April 8 to 10 at Areal Böhler in the German city of Düsseldorf.