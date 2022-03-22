'Underglaze': Drewfunk's solo exhibition examines his roots and more

Drewfunk's exhibition at Awegallery is a departure from his usual 'Oriental funk' style. ― Picture courtesy of Awegallery

PETALING JAYA, March 22 ― If you live or work in Petaling Jaya, head to Taman Paramount. Grab some lunch at Awesome Canteen and then go next door to Awegallery to take in an exhibition by Drewfunk.

A multi-disciplinary street artist, Drewfunk (Andrew Yeoh) has had many solo exhibitions and been in many group shows in Australia where he now lives.

With his background in graffiti, Drewfunk's work is very distinctive and features influences of his heritage.

In this exhibition ― Underglaze ― he moves away from his usual style of “Oriental funk.” You will get a chance to see several paintings, drawings, installation art and NFT artworks.

One of the blue and white paintings at Drewfunk's solo exhibition in PJ. ― Picture courtesy of Awegallery

Some are quite delicate even as they draw inspiration from the blue and white porcelain plates of Chinese culture.

Drewfunk is based in Melbourne so this really is a good opportunity to catch his works.

Underglaze is on till Sunday March 27 and is from 12-5pm at Awegallery, 21, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.