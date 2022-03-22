Russians stocking up condoms over fears of price increase, supply shortage brought about by sanctions

Overall, there has been a 32 per cent boost in the value of chemist condom purchases compared with a year ago while supermarkets said their sales were up 30 per cent. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― Demand for condoms in Russia has increased due to fears of price increase and supply shortage brought about by Western sanctions.

The country’s largest online retailer Wildberries saw condom sales jump 170 per cent in the first two weeks of March compared with last year following the invasion into Ukraine on February 24.

Major pharmacy chain 36.6 also reported a 26 per cent rise in sales.

Overall, there has been a 32 per cent boost in the value of chemist condom purchases compared with a year ago while supermarkets said their sales were up 30 per cent, reported The Mirror.

Prezervativnaya sex shop co-owner Yesenia Shamonina said people are stocking up despite a rise in prices.

Costs to the consumer had risen by up to 50 per cent depending on the brand, she said.

Outlets are forced to pass on price increases caused by the sinking value of the Russian ruble against key Western currencies.

Traditionally, Russia imports 600 million condoms a year, and produces 100 million.