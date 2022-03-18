With Lalamove's Dismantle and Assembly Service, moving house, office has become that much easier

Lalamove’s Dismantle and Assembly Service gives Malaysians the option of hiring two helpers to aid in the moving process. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

PETALING JAYA, March 18 — Moving into your dream space, regardless of whether it is a home or office, is something to look forward to.

After all, what can be more exciting than having what you have envisioned in your mind for months come true.

However, once the excitement dies down, one is faced with the very real hassle of packing and moving into that new space.

Questions like how much to take from your previous abode, what to throw out and where to get those boxes to pack things in often arise.

In addition to that, you might also have a headache if you have old and new furniture to deal with as they are often big and fragile and you have to figure out how to move them into your place.

All the planning and strategising can leave you feeling exhausted and defeated even before the moving process begins.

Thankfully, in recent times, there are helping hands available to aid you in this process.

While Lalamove is widely known for its delivery service, there is also their Dismantle and Assembly Service that aims to make moving easier from the get-go, even if your moving plan is a last minute one.

In essence, that clears the huge headache that one may have when moving to a new space.

It also lessens the time one might spend in packing things in numerous boxes and labelling them accordingly.

This Lalamove service in itself brings a huge relief for the move.

And as it is widely known, Lalamove has a host of vehicles one can choose from such as a Small Lorry 10-ft, Medium Lorry 14-ft or Large Lorry 17-ft.

You can choose from three different sizes of lorries. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

Once you have decided which vehicle suits your moving needs, simply place a booking in the Lalamove mobile or web app along with the options that you want.

The total amount is given up front so you do not have to worry about any hidden cost.

You can also have the peace of mind that your items are safe as you can track it in real time with the Lalamove GPS tracking system.

How to book the Lalamove Dismantle and Assembly Service in the Lalamove app?

Step 1: Select the preferred date and time for delivery.

Step 2: Fill in the preferred locations for pick up and drop off points within Klang Valley only.

Step 3: Select Small Lorry 10-ft/Medium Lorry 14-ft/ Large Lorry 17-ft under available vehicles.

Step 4: Under Additional Service, select ‘Dismantle + Assemble + Loading with Driver + 2 Helpers’.

Step 5: Tap ‘Next’ to review the order details.

Step 6: Tap ‘Place Order’ and enjoy fast and reliable house moving with Lalamove!

A few easy taps and you have your booking. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

To sweeten the deal, Lalamove is also offering a discount of up to RM40 for the Dismantle and Assembly Service.

Use the code LALRY20 to enjoy 20 per cent off your first Dismantle and Assembly Service with Lalamove. The offer is valid until April 20.

Use the coupon code for a better deal. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

For more information, surf over to Lalamove’s website.