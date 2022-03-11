Canine welfare project MDDB to have adoption drive at Setia Alam on Saturday to help puppies and dogs look for forever homes

These three puppies are among the 20 puppies that will be at Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) adoption drive at Eco Ardence’s Ardence Labs in Persiaran Setia Alam, Shah Alam on Saturday, March 11, from 11am to 6pm. ― Pictures courtesy of MDDB

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― If you missed out on your chance to adopt puppies and dogs from canine welfare project Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) in its recent adoption drive, here is another chance for you.

MDDB will be having an adoption drive tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) at Eco Ardence’s Ardence Labs in Persiaran Setia Alam, Shah Alam from 11am to 6pm.

Jointly organised by MDDB and Eco Ardence, there are over 20 puppies and some adult dogs looking for their forever homes.

MDDB adoption coordinator Christine Lai said the site was a new venue and they hoped there would be a good response.

“The venue also has a lot of space for our dogs to move around,” she said.

The numerous Movement Control Orders previously not only affected the people as MDDB was also not spared as it could not have its regular adoption drives.

MDDB, said Lai, was used to holding a minimum of two adoption drives monthly before the pandemic, but had only managed to hold about five drives from 2020 to 2021.

“So now we have many young dogs that had come to us as puppies during the pandemic.

“Given this, we really need to find homes for our new rescues,” she said.

She added all the puppies at the adoption drive have been vaccinated once and dewormed and were in good health.

Besides helping the dogs to look for homes, Lai said MDDB is also raising kibbles and canned food for its other dogs at its sanctuary during the adoption drive.

She said the rescue group managed to raise some food in its adoption drive last week and will continue the effort at this adoption drive as well.

“We are hoping to stock-up for at least the next three to four months,” said Lai, adding MDDB also welcomed contributions such as mosquito coils, floor wash, detergent and dishwashing liquid as well as old newspapers.

For details, please call 012-2414749.