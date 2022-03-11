Bargains galore on Shopee 3.15 Customer Day

In a statement, Shopee said among the fantastic bargains being offered are 95 per cent discount on shocking sales which will be held over seven sessions covering 40 products every day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Shopee 3.15 Customer Day which is running until March 15 is offering various great deals through its first mega sales for the year.

In a statement, Shopee said among the fantastic bargains being offered are 95 per cent discount on shocking sales which will be held over seven sessions covering 40 products every day.

In addition, customers can also enjoy a 95 per cent discount voucher every day with no minimum spending and can enjoy free shipping even with the purchase of only one item.

The statement also stated that customers also have the opportunity to own a new Nissan Almera car through a “spin and win” campaign.

“Collect golden tickets every day as you play the ‘Spend & Win’ game. The more tickets you collect, the higher your chances of winning a new car,” said the statement.

Shopee 3.15 Customer Day is also offering cashback prizes through the “Mystery Envelope” game which takes place at 8pm daily at Shopee Live until March 15 this year as well as in an additional slot at 12 noon, on March 15.

"Buyers also have the chance to win an iPhone 13 every day with the golden tickets they have collected. Various vendor vouchers, as well as Digi vouchers, will also be up for grab when participating in ‘Spin & Win’ every day.

“Shopee also brings a collection of favourite destination products from Korea and Indonesia with a discount of up to 50 per cent while the collection from China is offered at a price of RM5 and below through the ‘Travel and Shop’ offer,” said the statement.

Through Shopee Mall, customers have the opportunity to enjoy a 25 per cent discount and 25 per cent Shopee Coin Cash Back as well as 25 per cent vouchers for various well-known brands including CU Malaysia, Dessini, Enfagrow, Grafen, Huawei, Mentholatum, P&G, Skechers, TTRacing and Vinda.

“If this is not enough, celebrate this Shopee 3.15 Customer Day with more attractive discounts of up to 30 per cent and vouchers of 30 per cent as well as 30 per cent vouchers from your favourite brands like Huawei, Pandora, Watsons and Timberland,” said Shopee.

Customers can also enjoy great discounts on ShopeeFood Day including free all-day delivery, 50 per cent off Super Deals, limited-time vouchers with discounts of up to 65 per cent and Savings Passes starting tomorrow to March 14.

“Besides that, with a minimum spending of RM20 on any ShopeeFood order, consumers also have the opportunity to win attractive prizes worth up to RM5,898 in the Order & Win contest and for more information, please visit https://shopee.com.my/m/shopeefoodday,” the statement said.

Another great offer is the Shopee TV offer as well for SpayLater users as they can enjoy a zero per cent instalment of three to six months for all FMCG products, a special Shopee 3.15 Day Customer voucher worth up to RM65 and also a Limited Time Voucher, on March 15.

In conjunction with Shopee 3.15 Customer Day, national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong and long jump champion Datuk Abdul Latif Romly were appointed as brand ambassadors and for more information on Shopee 3.15 Customer Day, users can visit https://shopee.com.my/Consumer-Day. — Bernama