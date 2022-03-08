Scottish cam model gets paid RM548 from viewers each time she uses the toilet

Scottish cam model Nova Jewels gets paid RM548 from people who want to see her pee each time. ― Picture via Instagram/ novaaajewels

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 ― A Scottish cam model has taken to drinking lots of tea as she gets paid £100 (RM548) each time she uses the toilet.

Nova Jewels said some men get turned on by her urinating.

“So they will want to watch me go to the toilet or have a pee in the shower or they want me to pee in a glass so they can look at it,” she reportedly told Daily Star.

Jewels, who claimed to have made £30,000 (RM164,445) through her toilet breaks, is saving to buy a house while splashing the cash on luxury holidays.

She said she has a viewer that is obsessed with her and has been with her since day one.

Jewels said she did not know seeing others pee was a popular fetish until she became a cam model.

“This is definitely a request that comes up a few times a week, at least,” she said, adding that the timing must be when she needs to go to the loo.

“Or they will hang off for half an hour or so until I need to go,” she said.

Jewels said she also has viewers who enjoy watching her drinking her water or cups of tea until she tells them it is time for them to see her pee.

Jewels, however, draws the line at releasing her bowels for cash.

“When it comes to ‘the other part of going to the toilet’ I am not into it at all. I have had several requests of ‘going to the toilet’ and said no every time.”