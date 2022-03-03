Lalamove introduces affordable long haul delivery services to help businesses with interstate expansion plans

Lalamove rolls out affordable Long Haul delivery services to help businesses venture interstate expansion. ― Picture courtesy of Lalamove

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― Running a business, regardless of its size, comes with many obstacles to ensure a full circular operation.

One of the biggest challenges that almost all businesses face is a logistical overhaul.

This has become even more evident as most businesses prioritise digitalisation in their interstate expansion bid.

With logistical challenges as a barrier, most businesses find it difficult to look beyond their community as establishing internal logistics services comes with a hefty price tag, complex infrastructure and manpower issues.

Thanks to on-demand delivery service providers like Lalamove, even small businesses can now embark on their interstate expansion without worrying about the logistical challenges.

According to the firm’s managing director Jane Teh, the logistical overhaul has become a priority for businesses to remain competitive in today’s climate of e-commerce preference among consumers.

She, however, noted that the barrier to establishing an internal logistics arm is costly and complex.

“Fortunately, today’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have plenty of crowdsourcing platforms to choose from.

“Lalamove is one of these platforms. We have the tech, expertise and fleet that are ready to serve businesses from all industries.”

Teh said Lalamove’s solutions can be viewed as plug-and-play that runs on the pay-per-use model.

“By partnering with us, businesses can scale their operations up or down instantly without worrying about how their logistics are being run.

Plus, businesses can keep on investing their talent, resources and time into their core portfolio when they have Lalamove covering their logistics flank.

Commenting on the importance of interstate expansion for SMEs, Teh said such moves allow businesses to tap into a wider user base and reach new customers.

“Increased margins will follow through when bigger market share is on the table.”

She noted that the economic downturn brought by the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed businesses to opt for more flexible logistics solutions to manage their operational cost while broadening their customer reach to other states.

“The demand for interstate delivery service actually came from our pool of business clients.

“Most of them have footprints beyond Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Baru, so it was a right move for us to launch the interstate delivery service back in July 2020.”

As a result, Teh said one of their Penang-based bakery clients, Love A Loaf has recently opened their second outlet in KL after consolidating their orders and using interstate delivery services for mid-mile distribution.

While most businesses aspire to expand their footprints in other states, their plans often shatter due to logistical challenges.

Teh said one of the common logistical complications in an expansion is the lack of vehicles or fleets to transport commodities.

“When left unchecked, a delivery arrangement that is far from optimised due to the absence of a suitable delivery fleet could increase the logistics cost significantly.

“Another challenge is to tackle the full supply chain process, be it mid- or last-mile since the process is complex with many operational challenges.”

To help businesses have a smooth interstate expansion, Lalamove has rolled out a comprehensive on-demand delivery solution that can support businesses from different sectors to improve operational efficiency while meeting customers’ expectations.

The delivery service provider can support businesses with augmenting their internal supply chain such as warehouse deliveries and also last-mile delivery to their customers.

Despite the greater distance with interstate delivery, Teh said they will maintain the “pay-per-use” pricing scheme to make the service affordable for businesses.

“Our app generates an instant quote of the delivery price before you place a delivery order.

“With this service, you can deliver to all states in West Malaysia, as long as the pickup locations are within Klang Valley, Penang and Johor.”

She also noted that they will be launching their on-demand delivery service in Melaka in the first half of this year.

“Along the long journey of interstate delivery, our clients can choose to assign multiple drops off points along the way to optimise their time and cost.

For extra transparency, Lalamove users also get to track their order/delivery in real-time thanks to the company’s GPS tracking system.

The tracking can be done via the order part of the app and you may even send the tracking information to the receiver by clicking the share button on the order page.

Unlike traditional courier services, no contract is required between Lalamove and the client.

