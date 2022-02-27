Young Penang beauty queen aiming for international accolade

File picture shows Dheper Reshaa Teh, 19, showing off the Miss Teen International Malaysia 2018/2019 trophy she won, September 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Penang-born Dheper Reshaa Teh is aiming to make Malaysia proud by winning the Miss Teen Universe 2021, scheduled to be held on March 3 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Dheper, who is pursuing a diploma in business studies at INTI College Penang, said she is confident of doing well at the pageant.

“I dare not say I’m very confident but I’m confident. I have been keeping up well on my diet as I have a personal nutritionist to look after my daily intake. I’m keeping my health in check and have received my Covid-19 booster jab to ensure I’m fit and ready for the competition,” she told Bernama before departing to Dubai at the Penang International Airport yesterday.

The pageant was initially scheduled for Nov 6 last year but was postponed to March 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At first, it’s quite stressful to find out about the postponement but I use this period to practise my catwalk as well as public speaking skills to make sure that I’m well prepared for the competition,” she said, adding that she was informed about the date only last month.

She said this is a fantastic platform for her to showcase the tremendous culture, tradition and uniqueness of Malaysia to the world.

“It was a very special moment for me after being nominated as one of the finalists at the 2021 Miss Teen Universe. I am even more excited knowing that I will be able to represent my country at such a stage where I will be competing with fellow beauties,” she said.

She hoped everyone would continue to support her during the finals and visit the Miss Teen Universe’s Instagram page (@missteenuniversepageants) to vote for her.

Dheper wore her first tiara at the Miss Teen International Malaysia 2018/2019 and since then she has competed in two international pageants, the Miss Teen Universe 2019 in New Delhi, India, and Miss Tourism Global City in Guangdong, China this year.

She made it into the finals of the Miss Teen Universe 2019 and was ranked in the top 20 in the Miss Tourism Global City. — Bernama