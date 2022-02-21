Sydney restaurant bans customers with tattoos, heavy jewellery and designer logos to prevent intimidating appearances

A restaurant in Sydney has drawn up a new dress code to prevent intimidating appearances. — Picture via Facebook/ Alfredo Sandoval

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A popular restaurant frequented by celebrities in Sydney, Australia, has banned customers with tattoos, heavy jewellery and designer logos in a move to prevent intimidating appearances.

Enforced at Double Bay’s Bedouin Restaurant, the new dress code and house policy is outlined on a sign at the front of the premises, 7NEWS reported.

The new dress code is also extended to restaurant staff.

Bedouin has become a popular celebrity haunt since opening its doors three years ago with tennis star Nick Kyrgios, The Voice judge Rita Ora, Thor director Taika Waititi and US actor Scott Eastwood among those seen at the venue.

Bedouin co-licensee Poata Okeroa reportedly told Daily Telegraph the dress policy was brought in to discourage intimidating appearances.

“We value our customers and community stakeholders, and have always implemented house rules that include a dress policy that discourages intimidating appearances.”

While most bars and restaurants in Sydney have rules and regulations about clothing, most do not have any specific rules relating to tattoos or jewellery.

A bar in the Gold Coast, the Burleigh Pavilion, does have a ban against any neck tattoos in a similar bid to discourage any “intimidating appearances”.

“Guests with tattoos are welcome at our venue, however, our policy does not permit intimidating, aggressive, or offensive tattoos, clothing or behaviour which may offend or intimidate other guests or staff,” a statement on their website read.

“Tattoos on the neck, head and face are viewed as increased intimidation in that order - covering up these tattoos does not allow entry.”