Balding Irish man stays away from sex for a month to protect new hair transplant (VIDEO)

After suffering from balding for five years, Cathair Curran decided to have a hair transplant. ― Picture via Instagram/ kegs_x

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 ― A man in Northern Ireland is abstaining from sex to protect his new hair transplant.

Cathair Curran, 24, from Loughmacrory, County Tyrone started losing his hair five years ago.

Initially, Curran would apply spray-on barnet, trying different styles to hide his bare scalp and even trying a non-surgical hair replacement system before finally deciding on a hair transplant, Daily Mail reported.

The only drawback from the procedure is Curran had to quit drinking and sex for a month for his new mane to take because the romps could damage his newly implanted follicles.

Taking to social media, Curran shares with his followers his progress from spray cover-up attempts to the treatment he received in Turkey earlier this month.

“For the first 30 days (after the transplant) you’re not allowed to drink alcohol, smoke, exercise, go in the pool or sea or have sex,” he reportedly said.

While waiting for the wounds to heal, Curran said he is prepared for a new start and feels more confident with a new hairdo.

“I never had a good hairline before and for the first time in my life, I will be able to rock new hairstyles like a buzz cut,” he said.