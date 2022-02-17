Despite deformities, two dogs in Oregon, US, become best friends after being adopted by family five years apart

Deformed dogs Picasso and Newt have become best friends despite being adopted by the same family five years apart. — Picture via Facebook/ Tony Kay Anderson

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Two dogs with facial deformities have become best friends despite being adopted five years apart by the same family.

The two, Picasso and Newt, were adopted by founder and director of Luvable Dog Rescue, Liesl Wilhardt, 53, and stay in Eugene, Oregon, Daily Mail reported.

Wilhardt adopted Picasso in 2017 after the sudden passing of his brother — Pablo — and adopted Newt in 2021, and before long the two became inseparable.

Picasso, five years old, was born with a twisted snout, while one-year-old Newt suffered an injury from his mother biting him that left him with no upper jaw.

Picasso’s condition, called wry mouth, causes one side of the jaw to grow more than the other, leading to a distorted look that closely resembles the pieces of art created by his namesake, Pablo Picasso.

The medical condition can happen to a variety of other animal species as well as dogs and doesn’t cause any pain — but it does make it much harder for pets to be adopted.

Despite daily challenges as a result of their deformities and Newt’s medical issues, the pair now lead very happy lives.

“It was a miracle that Picasso survived being a baby, because it would have been very hard for him to even nurse from his mother,” Wilhardt reportedly said.

“Newt has had many more challenges, surprisingly the bigger challenges not being caused by his lack of upper jaw,” she added, noting that both Picasso and Newt adored people.

Wilhardt said most people would do double takes and then stare at the dogs for a while, trying to make sense of what they are seeing.

“They are not in any pain; they have adapted to their physical challenges and do almost everything they want to do.”