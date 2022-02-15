Why workwear is shaping up to be a top fashion trend of 2022

Workwear specialist Dickies is a brand that’s been making a remarkable comeback in recent months. — Picture via Instagram/Dickies

PARIS, Feb 15 — Although Kanye West and Julia Fox went all out on workwear at the recent Fashion Week, they aren’t at the origin of this rising trend.

Straight out of the early 20th century — via the ‘90s — workwear is currently making a comeback, driven by the interest of a whole generation for gender-fluidity, body positivity, authenticity and more sustainable fashion choices.

Coveralls, uniforms and overalls in denim or canvas, with a multitude of pockets and other functional details, are among fashion’s most popular pieces of the moment.

Originating in the United States, workwear started making a comeback there a few months ago, in the midst of the pandemic, before spreading like wildfire to the rest of the world... or Europe, at least.

The phenomenon is such that many stars have already adopted workwear looks, from Kaia Gerber to Sydney Sweeney.

The latter regularly swaps her glamorous gowns for coveralls as she embraces her passion for auto mechanics.

As a result, Generation Z and Millennials are gradually starting to adopt the codes of workwear — symbolic of the American workers’ movement, and in line with several major trends of the moment.

TikTokers are already going wild for the style, with no less than 150 million views for the #workwear hashtag and nearly 45 million for #workwearstyle.

And you have to admit that workwear has everything it takes to rise to the heights of the most desirable — and desired — fashion items, especially for Generation Z.

As well as being gender-fluid in essence — whether it’s a boiler suit or overalls — workwear can also adapt to absolutely all body shapes and sizes.

The cherry on the cake is that such garments are often billed as authentic and long-lasting, if only for the quality and durability of the materials used.

As a result of this comeback, once forgotten brands like Dickies and Carhartt — both centenarians — have made a remarkable return to the fashion scene in recent months.

Workwear has always been at the heart of their DNA. In combination with more classic or even streetwear-infused styles, workwear could quickly become the trend of the year. — ETX Studio