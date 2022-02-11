Urinals for women said to cut waiting time to be common feature in UK after company raised RM1.42m from investors

An urinal for women will be a common feature in the UK after the designers raised RM1.42 million from investors. ― Picture via Facebook/ PEEQUAL Urinals

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Urinals for women will be a common feature in the UK after the company that designed it has raised £250,000 (RM1.42 million) from investors.

Touted to be first urinal for the fairer sex, the inventors - Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane ― claimed it would be six times faster to use compared to traditional portable toilets, The Sun reported.

The product was first introduced during a comedy festival last year and after successfully raising funding, it would be featured in more outdoor events this year.

The hands-free Peequal was designed by Probyn, 23, and McShane, 25, while the duo were studying at Bristol University.

They cooked up the idea as a way to slash waiting times for women because they were fed up with the long lines at festival toilets.

McShane said they wanted Peequal to empower women to take back their time and break the taboo around female urination.”

The Peequal has a boat-shaped basin that you squat over with a foot on either side.

There are bars to steady yourself and the shape is designed to minimise splashback. Like traditional portable loos, there is no flush.

There is also no door, with the user's head and chest poking out of the top so those in the queue can see which stalls are free.

Probyn was previously quoted by BBC News as saying that the age-old problem of toilet queues was wasting hours of women's lives.

“We realise this is a shift in behaviour but it's a more efficient way of doing things,” she said.