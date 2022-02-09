Chanel is planning a Monaco stopover for its next cruise show

After opting for a video filmed at the Carrières de Lumières, in the commune of Les Baux-de-Provence, Chanel flew to Dubai at the end of 2021 to present its 2021-2022 cruise collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 9 — After the cascade of cancellations in 2020, then hybrid shows in 2021, it could be that fashion will finally return to physical shows for the cruise season.

After Max Mara, it’s Chanel’s turn to announce that it will hold its mid-season show in Monaco, a symbolic destination that is reminiscent of the ties forged by Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld with the Principality.

Is fashion getting back to normal? While men’s fashion week saw many twists and turns in January due to a resurgence in the pandemic with the Omicron variant, luxury players seem to see — or hope for — a lull in the spring.

After cancelling, like all the other houses, its cruise show in Capri in 2020, then opting for a video format for its mid-season show at the Carrières de Lumières site in Les Baux-de-Provence, France Chanel is expected to present its next collection in physical form in Monaco on May 5, 2022.

Good news for the upcoming cruise season, a season in which shows usually take us to the four corners of the world, often far from the fashion capitals, to places full of history and symbolism.

This will be the case for the Paris-based house, which did not choose Monaco by chance.

The Principality is located just a few kilometres from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin where Gabrielle Chanel built her villa, La Pausa, in 1929.

But it was also one of the favourite destinations of Karl Lagerfeld, whose second home, La Vigie, is also only a few kilometres away.

One of Chanel’s brand ambassadors, Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, is also mentioned in the label’s communication about the show.

The house has already flown to Singapore, Dubai, Seoul, and Havana for its previous cruise shows. Meanwhile, the brand Max Mara has already announced that it has chosen Lisbon, Portugal, to unveil its own collection on June 28. — AFP