Porn clip interrupts Italian government meeting broadcasted live on Facebook

A CGI clip of Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart having sex momentarily interrupted an Italian government meeting. ― Picture via Facebook/ Tifa Lockhart

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― An Italian government meeting got interrupted by a CGI clip of Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart having sex.

The Italian senate had hosted a Zoom meeting to discuss data transparency in political decision making, and broadcast it live on Facebook.

Initially, all went well for the first 30 minutes but when it was time to introduce Giorgio Parisi, one of last year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics, the meeting got hijacked by someone who shared their screen while playing the unofficial Final Fantasy 7 porn, NME reported.

Unaware of what was happening, Five Star Movement Senator Maria Laura Mantovani continued speaking over the video.

It took several seconds to stop the porn from playing, but it took longer to silence the audio. Eventually, Parisi was able to make his comments and acted like nothing untoward had happened.

While the incident has been edited out of the official recording of proceedings, the footage of the hijacking managed to find its way online.

Commenting on the matter, Senator Mantovani expressed the incident as absolute disdain.

“During an online conference, someone broke in secretly by transmitting a video with pornographic content. I proceeded to report everything to the competent authorities so that they can proceed to identify the person responsible.”

“The conference went to the end on a regular basis”, she added.

The creator of the clip, whose watermark was visible on the clip, took to Twitter to gloat about their success.

“Well, someone f***ked up. lol”

The voice actor behind the clip added: “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time that I went viral because a porn animation I voiced in was utilised by hackers I would have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?”